Full Eclipse in HDR – Expert Advice

It’s last minute getting ready for the eclipse, have you listened to any experts for advice? Well, I found myself in the middle of a great conversation, and I want to pass it on so as many photographers as possible can benefit.

Expert Astrophotographer Jean-Marc Lecleire answered questions from a Photomatix customer interested in using bracketing and HDR to capture the subtle details which will be lost by most eclipse photographers.

Our friends at HDRsoft condensed this discussion down for us all here:

https://www.hdrsoft.com/resources/hdr-for-solar-eclipse.html