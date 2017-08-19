It’s last minute getting ready for the eclipse, have you listened to any experts for advice? Well, I found myself in the middle of a great conversation, and I want to pass it on so as many photographers as possible can benefit.
Expert Astrophotographer Jean-Marc Lecleire answered questions from a Photomatix customer interested in using bracketing and HDR to capture the subtle details which will be lost by most eclipse photographers.
Our friends at HDRsoft condensed this discussion down for us all here:
https://www.hdrsoft.com/resources/hdr-for-solar-eclipse.html
Ron Pepper
Latest posts by Ron Pepper (see all)
- Full Eclipse in HDR – Expert Advice - August 19, 2017
- Problem Solving | Photofocus Podcast | August 18th, 2017 - August 18, 2017
- Problem Solving | Photofocus Podcast | July 29th, 2017 - August 18, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.