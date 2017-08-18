Problem Solving | Photofocus Podcast | July 29th, 2017

Levi Sim and Ron Pepper discuss how location access can help make better photos, and ideas for access that anyone can try. First we’ll follow up on last month’s show about the eclipse.

Find Levi:

levisim.com

Instagram: @photolevi

Find Pepper:

www.panoramanetwork.com

instagram: @rpepper

Have suggestions or questions to be used on the show? Email us here:

-Levi Sim: [email protected]

-Ron Pepper: [email protected]

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.