Photographer of the Day: Gary Radler

Photograph: “Junk traveling towards Hong Kong Island” by Gary Radler

The term “contrast” in photography describes the difference between light and dark areas in an image. In more common usage, “contrast” is used to describe the quality of things being strikingly different from each other. The greater the difference, the greater the contrast.

In both photographic and everyday terms, Gary Radler’s image “Junk traveling towards Hong Kong Island” is an excellent use of contrast. You find striking differences throughout the scene, starting with the junk, its ancient lines and shape stand in contrast to the modern lines of the city. This junk is lit by richly saturated golden hour light, in comparison to the soft muted grays and blues of the city, standing in shadow. You feel that the ship is moving, created by the inclusion of elements like the spray of the water, bow wave, and angle as it sails toward the city. This stands in contrast to the stillness of the wall of buildings ahead. The water is wide and open, empty of anyone else. The city feels close and confining, crowded with skyscrapers. All of these contrasts work together to create a scene where the modern meets the ancient, successfully telling the story of this place and moment.

