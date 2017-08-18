Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Gary Radler

Photographer of the Day: Gary Radler

Category: Street Photography

Photograph:Junk traveling towards Hong Kong Island” by Gary Radler

The term “contrast” in photography describes the difference between light and dark areas in an image. In more common usage, “contrast” is used to describe the quality of things being strikingly different from each other. The greater the difference, the greater the contrast.  

In both photographic and everyday terms, Gary Radler’s image “Junk traveling towards Hong Kong Island” is an excellent use of contrast. You find striking differences  throughout the scene, starting with the junk, its ancient lines and shape stand in contrast to the modern lines of the city.  This junk is lit by richly saturated golden hour light, in comparison to the soft muted grays and blues of the city, standing in shadow. You feel that the ship is moving, created by the inclusion of elements like the spray of the water, bow wave, and angle as it sails toward the city. This stands in contrast to the stillness of the wall of buildings ahead. The water is wide and open, empty of anyone else.  The city feels close and confining, crowded with skyscrapers.  All of these contrasts work together to create a scene where the modern meets the ancient, successfully telling the story of this place and moment.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

Jason Hahn

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)

