Photographer of the Day: Brady

Category: Sports

Photograph: Brady “Indianapolis 500”

Brady gets a different view of the excitement at the Indianapolis 500, focusing on capturing a wide shot of the ground with cars driving past in the background. It’s a great alternative if you don’t have your telephoto on you or that special access to get you down to the track! Brady managed to capture the event in a nutshell, showcasing the waving and clapping crowd along with the cars whizzing by.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

