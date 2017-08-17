Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Brady

0

Category: Sports

Photograph: Brady “Indianapolis 500”

Brady gets a different view of the excitement at the Indianapolis 500, focusing on capturing a wide shot of the ground with cars driving past in the background. It’s a great alternative if you don’t have your telephoto on you or that special access to get you down to the track! Brady managed to capture the event in a nutshell, showcasing the waving and clapping crowd along with the cars whizzing by.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
