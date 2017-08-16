Photographer of the Day: P Matthews

Category: Nature

Photographer: P Matthews “Harmony”



Thank you P Matthews for demonstrating the importance of looking around even when you are looking at something as spectacular as Mount St. Helens. It is so very easy to get fixated on “the shot” that we can miss all kinds of wonder happening behind us. I think this photo is absolutely stunning. The colors of the sky and foreground, coupled with the softness of the light paint an idyllic scene. Thanks for sharing with our group.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

