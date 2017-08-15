Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Bert de Bruin “Jules“
With an apparent nod to HBO’s Game of Thrones “Jules” makes Bert de Bruin the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beauty. In this striking composition, Jules’ piercing gaze and focused demeanor warns the view of possible violence from her broadsword. This intense study is a tribute to the skills of photographer de Bruin and the character acting of Jules herself.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
