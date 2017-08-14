Photographer of the Day: Prabhu Ravichandran

Category: Travel

Photographer: Prabhu Ravichandran “Serenity“



I love that Prabhu chose to put himself into this amazing landscape. So many times we don’t want to ruin a natural setting with people or ourselves but then we get back from our holiday and have no photos of ourselves from our trip. Prabhu’s done this in a very tasteful and storytelling way. He is not obstructing any of the scenery and has evoked exactly what he titled this in his image.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

