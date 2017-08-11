Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast August 11, 2017

0

Get the show here or get it on iTunesPlease post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, we chat with wedding photographers Justin and Mary Marantz about:

  • the element of timeless storytelling through images
  • building trust and connecting with each couple in a unique way
  • repelling the wrong clients and attracting the right clients
  • the value of printed, physical products
  • putting together a great album for your clients
  • knowing your why
  • creating a truly wonderful experience for your clients
  • dealing with the stress of shooting weddings
  • being prepared with both equipment and knowledge
  • dealing with the challenges of social media when shooting weddings

You can find Justin and Mary at:

 

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

  • Skip Cohen: [email protected]
  • Chamira Young: [email protected] 

 

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts