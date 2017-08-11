Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photofocus Street Photographer of the Day Denis Malciu

Photographer of the Day – Denis Malciu

0

Category: Street Photography
Photograph:6” by Denis Malciu

What at first glance is a simple scene of three women sharing a row of seats reveals a striking study in opposites and contrasting elements. On one side, a lone adult with the closed body language of crossed arms and legs, and a solemn expression that gives her an air of seeming weariness or defensiveness. On the other, two young women laughing together, their legs intertwined in friendship and the energy of youth. Alone vs. together, adult vs. youth, quiet vs. loud, irritation vs. enjoyment, stillness vs. motion; the contrasts between them go on and on. Beyond these figures, even the surroundings offer the contrast of a grungy industrial wall to the gleaming red of the chairs. Everything in this image begs to be compared and considered.

But, what I like most about this image is, it makes you pick a side. Do you see two teens having fun or two annoying kids? Do you see an irritated woman, or do you sympathize with someone who just wants some quiet? Photos like this don’t just tell a story about a moment, but make you think about your own perceptions of the scene and what they say about you.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group
To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, please read this article.

Jason Hahn

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags: POTD street

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts