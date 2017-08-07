Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Len Saltiel

(Editor’s Note: Please welcome Lauri Novak to the Photofocus Photographer of the Day curators. Lauri is the new curator of travel photography. Her picks lead off every week. They publish on Mondays.)

Category: Travel

Photographer: Len Saltiel Tranquil Morning

Tranquil indeed. This image made me stop, inhale deeply and sigh. The light and reflections are superb and I love how the color of the canoes and boats reflect the oranges and blues in the mountains, sky and water. It’s peaceful and I just want to be there to sit and take it all in.

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

