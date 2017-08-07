(Editor’s Note: Please welcome Lauri Novak to the Photofocus Photographer of the Day curators. Lauri is the new curator of travel photography. Her picks lead off every week. They publish on Mondays.)
Category: Travel
Photographer: Len Saltiel “Tranquil Morning“
Tranquil indeed. This image made me stop, inhale deeply and sigh. The light and reflections are superb and I love how the color of the canoes and boats reflect the oranges and blues in the mountains, sky and water. It’s peaceful and I just want to be there to sit and take it all in.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Lauri Novak
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Len Saltiel - August 7, 2017
- Shooting and Seeing Art in Automobiles - July 19, 2017
- Shooting and Seeing Art in Architecture - July 6, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.