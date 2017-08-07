Photographer of the Day: Len Saltiel

(Editor’s Note: Please welcome Lauri Novak to the Photofocus Photographer of the Day curators. Lauri is the new curator of travel photography. Her picks lead off every week. They publish on Mondays.)

Category: Travel

Photographer: Len Saltiel “Tranquil Morning“



Tranquil indeed. This image made me stop, inhale deeply and sigh. The light and reflections are superb and I love how the color of the canoes and boats reflect the oranges and blues in the mountains, sky and water. It’s peaceful and I just want to be there to sit and take it all in.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

