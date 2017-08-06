Photographer of the Week: July 31 ~ August 4, 2017

Every Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great picture in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports, and Street. The photographer’s work earns its creator the title “Photographer of the Day.” Their work has touched us and we hope, you as well. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. Each comment is a mini review that helps each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it works. The Photographer of the Week is selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Click a photograph to view slideshow Photographer: Carlos Manchego Travel curator: Susan Kanfer Photographer: DewFrame Beauty curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Dawna Moore Outdoor curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Henri Droski Sports curator: Bryan Esler Photographer: Jovan Jimenez Street curator: Jason Hahn and the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is...

Carlos Manchego

