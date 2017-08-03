The Easy Way To Fold Reflectors & Backdrops

A collapsible reflector is a must-have tool for all kinds of photographers. I favor the 5-in-1 styles, and I favor a long oval style. The thing is, the toughest part about using a reflector has nothing to with lighting your subjects–the hardest thing is putting it away.

This short video demonstrates how to fold several kinds of collapsible tools, including a circular reflector, a triangular reflector, an oval reflector, and an enormous collapsible backdrop. There’s one simple way to do it: fold it in half, and tuck the ends together. Check it out.