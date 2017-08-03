Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

The Easy Way To Fold Reflectors & Backdrops

0

A collapsible reflector is a must-have tool for all kinds of photographers. I favor the 5-in-1 styles, and I favor a long oval style. The thing is, the toughest part about using a reflector has nothing to with lighting your subjects–the hardest thing is putting it away.

This short video demonstrates how to fold several kinds of collapsible tools, including a circular reflector, a triangular reflector, an oval reflector, and an enormous collapsible backdrop. There’s one simple way to do it: fold it in half, and tuck the ends together. Check it out.

 

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. Join him on Twitter and Instagram (@PhotoLevi), read more of his articles here, and join him at Out of Chicago.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts