Stories From the Set- Greg Rostami Painting with Topaz

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.

Topaz Guru Greg Rostami shares a story on how he turned a portrait taken by Levi Sim into a painting using simple tools found in Topaz.

In this video, Greg talks about:

— what elements to look for when converting a photograph into a painting

— how traditional painters approach a portrait

— creating a duplicate layer and apply different Topaz tools