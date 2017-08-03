Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Stories From the Set- Greg Rostami Painting with Topaz

0

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.

Topaz Guru Greg Rostami shares a story on how he turned a portrait taken by Levi Sim into a painting using simple tools found in Topaz.

In this video, Greg talks about:
— what elements to look for when converting a photograph into a painting
— how traditional painters approach a portrait
— creating a duplicate layer and apply different Topaz tools

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts