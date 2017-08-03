Category: Sports
Photograph: Henri Droski
Aah, the boys of summer. Henri does a great job of capturing the batter as the ball reaches home plate, with his right leg slightly lifted in anticipation of a swing. The three subjects are crystal sharp, but the focus is clearly on excitement of the batter. It’s a scene that regularly defines the sport of baseball.
Originally shared with Photofocus via email.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Henri Droski - August 3, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Visitor82 - July 27, 2017
- Keeping Your Data Safe While Traveling - July 27, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.