Photographer of the Day: Henri Droski

Category: Sports

Photograph: Henri Droski

Aah, the boys of summer. Henri does a great job of capturing the batter as the ball reaches home plate, with his right leg slightly lifted in anticipation of a swing. The three subjects are crystal sharp, but the focus is clearly on excitement of the batter. It’s a scene that regularly defines the sport of baseball.

Originally shared with Photofocus via email.

