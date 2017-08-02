Photographer of the Day: Dawna Moore

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Dawna Moore “Castle Hill Light, Newport, Rhode Island”



Great composition, sweet light, and a lovely color palette combine to make this photo perfect in my opinion. The slight blur of the waves from the long exposure hints at the motion of the sea, and along with the illuminated lighthouse adds life to the scene. A great example of being at the right place, at the right time, and having an eye for how to pull it all together. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

