Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “Technique“
Fitz Crittle once again graces the Photofocus Photographer of the Day feature with his work “Technique” in the Beauty category. This easy, soft, straight-into-the-lens photograph shows the subject’s confidence and reflects her ease with the camera even in a public space. The bokeh in the background sets us on the street. The very shallow focus isolates her face and features her eyes and smile.
