Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “Technique“



Fitz Crittle once again graces the Photofocus Photographer of the Day feature with his work “Technique” in the Beauty category. This easy, soft, straight-into-the-lens photograph shows the subject’s confidence and reflects her ease with the camera even in a public space. The bokeh in the background sets us on the street. The very shallow focus isolates her face and features her eyes and smile.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

