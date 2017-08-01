Photographer of the Day: DewFrame 2

Category: Beauty

Photographer: DewFrame “Если только нашлось бы слово {4}” or “If Only There Was a Word (4)”



Russian photographer DewFrame returns to Photofocus as Photographer of the Day for Beauty with “If Only There Was a Word (4).” The cinematic nature of the framing compliments the warm red tones of the woods and the model’s hair. Her gaze out of the frame causes questions in the viewer’s mind. What does she see? What is happening. Her calm, poised expression offers no clue.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

