Photographer: Carlos Manchego “Sunset at the Lighthouse”
Photographer of the Day Carlos Manchego has artistically captured this colorful sunset at the Arecibo Lighthouse in Puerto Rico. It appears that Mr. Manchego has used a neutral density filter to slow the shutter speed of his camera, which resulted in a softening of the water and the clouds. I like the intensity of his colors and the fact he has maintained details in the shadows while keeping the sky dark and deep. Very nice
