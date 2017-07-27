Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Visitor82

Category: Sports

Photograph: Visitor82 “Untitled”

This photograph of what I’m presuming is father and son showcases the long generation of soccer players. Many kids grow up playing soccer, and this alludes to that. It appears as if the father is showing his son something on his phone — perhaps a video of him lining up a kick. Regardless, the mood of this photograph is great, and the narrow depth of field helps to put the emphasis on the father, son and soccer ball.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.

