Photographer of the Day: Stéphane Hernandez

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Stéphane Hernandez “Cascade Moustier_1”



I’m a sucker for waterfalls, but his beautiful photo caught my eye with its delicious painterly feel, and the hidden staircase winding up the bank on the right side of the frame. This gives my eye the freedom to travel down that silky flow of water, and then carefully rise up the steps, taking in all the lush details. This is a photograph I have enjoyed looking into for a long time. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.