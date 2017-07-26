Nikon Celebrates its Centennial & Announces the D850

Yesterday was Nikon’s 100th birthday and its loyal photographers get the present a new FX camera the Nikon D850. Details are sketchy. We don’t know the shipping date or pricing information. What is known is this camera does something no other DSLR can. It makes 8k time lapse video.

Want to be one of the first to have a Nikon D850? Use this link to have B&H send an email when it’s available.