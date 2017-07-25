Category: Beauty

Photographer: Tommy Le “Emily“

Beauty appears on the street in this portrait “Emily” by the Photofocus Photographer of the Day Tommy Le. The street is in Ho Chi Mihn City, Vietnam. The camera is a Fuji XT-1 with an XF-56mm f/1.2 lens. Photographer Le shows his model peering through thick black framed glasses while tipping her black banded white hat to us. The super fast short telephoto lens set at f/1.2 throws the colorful background into a chaos of colorful blurs. The finishing touches are the lace straps of her backpack over a scooped neck white top. His black and white theme works to perfection.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

