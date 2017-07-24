Category: Travel

Photographer: Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz “Climbing Aqulles d’engolasters Andorra-Pyrenees-Europe“

Photographer of the Day Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz has created a striking black and white photo of a climber silhouetted against the sky. There is symmetry, a feeling of balance, between the different elements of the scene, and the climbing robe pulls us from top to bottom. A triangle is formed between the climber, the bush, and the rock face. The pose of the climber is perfect, with the bent knees and head, all forming triangular shapes. And where is the photographer? On the ground shooting up, or hanging by a rope?

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Google+ here.

