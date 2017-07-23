You Can Be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day

Every weekday Photofocus publishes a photograph that our curators have chosen for its impact and excellence. The creator of the image becomes the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. On Sunday the Photographer of the Week is announced. That individual is selected from the Photographer of the Day honorees from that week.

Photofocus Photographer of the Day (POTD) curators scour submissions in the Photofocus groups on Flickr, 500px & Google Plus. Upload photos that you have made that fit one of our current categories: Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street. Tag your image with the category. The more often you submit photographs the better your chances of being chosen. Remember our curators are working professionals. They are looking for great photography for each category.

If you would like to have an image considered for Photofocus POTD and you cannot access our sharing groups, please attach it to an email and send it to me: kevinATphotofocusDOTcom Put POTD and the category (Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports or Street) in the subject line. Tell us your name and a sentence or two about your photograph. If you have a website, include the URL. That way others can see more of your work. Sending a photo for POTD gives Photofocus permission to publish it in the POTD and Photographer of the Week features. The best size for entries is 1280px wide.

