Photographer of the Day

You Can Be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day

Every weekday Photofocus publishes a photograph that our curators have chosen for its impact and excellence. The creator of the image becomes the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. On Sunday the Photographer of the Week is announced. That individual is selected from the Photographer of the Day honorees from that week.

Curators & Category Schedule

Submit your photographs

Photofocus Photographer of the Day (POTD) curators scour submissions in the Photofocus groups on Flickr, 500px & Google Plus. Upload photos that you have made that fit one of our current categories: Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street.  Tag your image with the category. The more often you submit photographs the better your chances of being chosen. Remember our curators are working professionals. They are looking for great photography for each category.

Not on Flickr, 500px or Google +?

If you would like to have an image considered for Photofocus POTD and you cannot access our sharing groups, please attach it to an email and send it to me: kevinATphotofocusDOTcom Put POTD and the category (Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports or Street) in the subject line. Tell us your name and a sentence or two about your photograph. If you have a website, include the URL. That way others can see more of your work. Sending a photo for POTD gives Photofocus permission to publish it in the POTD and Photographer of the Week features. The best size for entries is 1280px wide.

 

Sign up for Photofocus email notifications in the right-hand sidebar on the home page to receive a daily digest email announcing the Photographer of the Day as well as links to articles and features published that day.

 

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

