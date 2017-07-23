Live Webinar: Perfectly Clear Q&A with Vanelli and Levi Sim

Perfectly Clear has become our go-to tool for finishing our photographs, and we are excited to show you how you can maximize its power. Vanelli and Levi will be doing live demonstrations and answering your questions. We’ll get in-depth with Perfectly Clear Complete‘s marvelous system for retouching all kinds of photographs from portraits to landscapes to nightscapes. Tune in Live and you’ll get answers to your questions, plus enter a drawing for complimentary licenses of Perfectly Clear Complete.

Tune in Live:

Perfectly Clear Q&A with Vanelli and Levi

Wednesday, July 26th, 2017

at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 pm Mountain, 10:00 am Pacific, and 9:00 am in Alaska. This link will show your local time zone.

Vanelli and Levi are both full-time photographers and educators, and they use Perfectly Clear all the time to make the most of their pictures. they’ll show you the details of portrait retouching, color preservation, and the best brightness and contrast controls in the world.

This webinar is appropriate for all skill levels.

Thanks to Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear Complete, for making this webinar possible.The webinar will stream live and be archived right here, but to interact with the live presentation you must watch at this link on YouTube.

