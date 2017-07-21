Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photographer of the Day: Johnny [Shakedown]

0

(Editor’s note: Please welcome our new curator for the Street category of Photofocus’ Photographer of the Day feature Jason Hahn. Jason is a super talented nature and wildlife photographer. His keen eye makes him perfect for choosing outstanding street photographs.)

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: Untitled by Johnny [Shakedown]

What I love about this image is that it’s a study in contrasts and subtlety. There are five people in this shot, the model repeated four times in a clone like fashion, and one person who feels genuine, the woman in the foreground. But only one of them is making eye contact with the viewer, the middle image of the model, which frames the one “real” person in the scene. This eye contact is almost uncomfortable, making you glance away to find the only life in the image.

The blue tones create a feeling of coolness, further enhancing a sense of the unreal in the wall images. The warm tones give the foreground woman life, helping her emerge from the image as its centerpiece. Although small in the frame, this woman becomes the focus of attention, making you wonder what she is thinking, what she is seeing, and what is her story.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, click here.

Jason Hahn

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts