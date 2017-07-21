Photographer of the Day: Johnny [Shakedown]

(Editor’s note: Please welcome our new curator for the Street category of Photofocus’ Photographer of the Day feature Jason Hahn. Jason is a super talented nature and wildlife photographer. His keen eye makes him perfect for choosing outstanding street photographs.)

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: Untitled by Johnny [Shakedown]

What I love about this image is that it’s a study in contrasts and subtlety. There are five people in this shot, the model repeated four times in a clone like fashion, and one person who feels genuine, the woman in the foreground. But only one of them is making eye contact with the viewer, the middle image of the model, which frames the one “real” person in the scene. This eye contact is almost uncomfortable, making you glance away to find the only life in the image.

The blue tones create a feeling of coolness, further enhancing a sense of the unreal in the wall images. The warm tones give the foreground woman life, helping her emerge from the image as its centerpiece. Although small in the frame, this woman becomes the focus of attention, making you wonder what she is thinking, what she is seeing, and what is her story.

