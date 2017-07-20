Photographer of the Day: Peter Hickson

Category: Sports
Photograph: Peter Hickson “Racing in Hayling Bay”
Peter does a great job of working around the conditions in capturing this photo of a racing sailboat in Hayling Bay. He explains in the caption of the photograph that there wasn’t much wind. By getting down low he was able to shoot the sailboat from a different perspective, allowing him to capture the natural waves of the green-toned water beneath.
