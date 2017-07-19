Stories from the Set-CB Friedland’s Sea Caves

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.

Travel, Landscape and Sea Cave photographer C.B. Friedland shares a story on how he first learned how to capture unique Sea Cave images.

In this video, C.B. talks about:

– How he learned the technical aspect of his camera first, then applied his creativity.

– Wading through chest high water to capture the shot.

– What gear is needed to capture Sea Cave images.