Photographer of the Day: Erich Anderson

Photographer: Erich Anderson “07-17 Somersby Falls-03587”



The vibrant greens and misty flow of water combine to conjure feelings of being immersed in a lush forest. With the break in the trees above the waterfall, it almost gives the impression of light flowing down from the sky, across the rocks, and down into the glowing golden pool below. Take a moment and listen for the birds calling over the sound of the flowing stream. Thanks for sharing with our group!

