Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Lightroom FAQ: Updating Process Version

0

This tip will mainly apply to people who have been using Lightroom since the early days. When Lightroom 3 came out we were given a new Process Version (which is the underlying secret sauce Lightroom uses to develop our photos). This was called Process Version 2010. Prior to this we had Process Version 2003. When Lightroom 4 came out we were given Process Version 2012, and we’ve been using that ever since.

All that said, if you have been using Lightroom since those early days, and have upgraded your catalog with each new version, then you may have some photos that are still using the original Process Version in use at the time they were imported. This is not a problem, it’s just the way things are. I’ve got over 4,000 photos still using an older Process Version.

It is important to know that you are not required to update to current process version. It is only if you need/want to update to use the latest process version and take advantage of the new features when processing those older photos in the latest version of Lightroom.

I say this because if you have previously processed photos with an older process version, they can still be exported as-is. Updating to the new process version can also potentially result in a slightly different appearance, so do this with caution.

Photos still using an older Process Version will display a lightning bolt icon in the Histogram panel of the Develop module, and if you hover your cursor over that icon you’ll see a tooltip appear.

 

To update the process version of one photo:

  1. – take the photo into Develop
  2. – click the lightning bolt icon that appears under the Histogram
  3. – in the resulting popup dialog choose Update
  4. – note there is the option to review before/after changes if you wish

 

To update all older process version to the latest, go to Library > Find Previous Process Photos

  1. – go into Develop
  2. – click the lightning bolt icon that appears under the Histogram
  3. – in the resulting popup dialog choose Update All Filmstrip Photos
  4. – note there is the option to review before/after changes if you wish

 

 

I suggest that you start by doing a single photo to see how it works before doing that for all photos.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

Categories: Adobe Software Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts