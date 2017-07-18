ACDSee for Mac Beta is a Free Download

Photofocus

ACDSee is a robust photo editor as well as a blazing fast image organizer.  Newer versions of the product have been for Windows machines, but now the company is just about ready to roll out a major update for Mac users. For a limited time, you can try out ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac as a Public Beta. This is your chance to test the software out before it ships and to offer input on the product.

Try the Beta

ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac Beta now supports:

• powerful database improvements
• a better, more stable browsing experience    (no importing to get started)
• general performance and stability improvements
• running on macOS Sierra

The company says:

“Why are we running a beta program? There were some fundamental flaws in ACDSee Pro 3, which created compatibility issues. These architectural flaws needed to be addressed before we could move forward with the Mac product line. To that end, we have built a dedicated, new Mac development team. The application has now been rewritten from the bottom up, and consequently, future updates will be more efficient. We are committed to delivering those updates to you in a timely fashion.”

