Category: Travel
Photographer: Prabhu Shankar “Women working on agricultural fields”
Photographer of the Day Prabhu Shankar’s use of a wide-angle lens gives us an up-close perspective of women working on agricultural fields. We can feel how hard the work is, particularly with the exaggerated pick-ax and hands in the foreground.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Susan Kanfer
Latest posts by Susan Kanfer (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Prabhu Shankar - July 17, 2017
- Focusing on Birds - July 14, 2017
- Newfoundland: A “Bucket List” Destination - July 12, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.