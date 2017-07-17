Category: Travel

Photographer: Prabhu Shankar “Women working on agricultural fields”



Photographer of the Day Prabhu Shankar’s use of a wide-angle lens gives us an up-close perspective of women working on agricultural fields. We can feel how hard the work is, particularly with the exaggerated pick-ax and hands in the foreground.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

