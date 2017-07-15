Have Your Questions Answered on the Q&A Podcast

We want your questions about photography!
What photo topic poses a burning desire to learn more about it–Lighting?, Lenses? Posing? Post production? Or…? Ron Pepper and I are holding an open call for questions for the upcoming Photofocus Q&A Podcast. Send me your question(s) and you might hear the answer(s) on the next show.
Get them to me by:
- Email them to [email protected] Include Q&A in the subject line.
- Post them the Photofocus Readers group on Facebook
Submit your questions for our next show by Friday, June 21, 2017
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
