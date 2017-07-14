Photofocus

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast July 14, 2017

In this episode, we chat with renowned fashion photographer Lindsay Adler about:

  • The pivotal moments in her life that influenced her career
  • The importance of studying business in addition to photography
  • Seeking wise council from others
  • Knowing the technical reasons behind why an image is “good” or “bad”
  • Finding your own style and seeing photography as an art
  • Taking constructive criticism and using it to your advantage to improve your skills as a photographer
  • Building relationships with related vendors
  • The artists that have influenced her work
  • The struggle between being happy with your work and also continuously striving to improve

 

You can find Lindsay Adler at:

 

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

  • Skip Cohen: [email protected]
  • Chamira Young: [email protected] 

 

Chamira Young

