Photographer of the Day: SMMProdInc

Photograph:“Alestorm” by smmprodinc

When Henri Cartier-Bresson coined the term “decisive moment”, he may not have meant catching the lip curl of a pirate metal band’s keyboardist, but then again maybe he did! This photo of Elliot Vernon with the band Alestorm just grabs my eye. It’s a riot of color which captures the whole concert experience, from the “blood soaked” keyboard to the reflection of the crowd in his sunglasses. The shadowed background of the stage serves as the perfect backdrop to tell you where he is, but make him stand out from the scene.

I’ve spent a lot of time at concerts, pushing my way through mosh-pits up toward the stage. Music fans will tell you there’s nothing like live shows. This photo just makes me want to be there; any image that does that, in my opinion, is an image that really works.

PS to the Photographer: Digging deeper into your portfolio, I stumbled across the shot of Chris Cornell. His amazing voice was part of the soundtrack to pretty much my entire adult life; I first saw him live at Lollapalooza in the 90’s. Thank you for posting that, another icon gone too soon.

