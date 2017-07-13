Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: David Feuerhelm

Category: Sports

Photograph: David Feuerhelm “The one that got away”

Nothing like a good cricket match. David captures the art of the sport, showing excitement in the catcher, and disappointment in the batsman. The shot is well composed, and perfectly sharp.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, State Bar of Michigan and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
