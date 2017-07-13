Luminar Beta for Windows is Out (And Free for Now)

You might have read our reviews of Luminar and felt a little left out. While Luminar is a great photo editor, it was Mac only. That’s right… emphasis on was. As of today, Macphun is shipping a free public beta of Luminar for Windows. To download the beta, visit here.

What Do You Mean at Beta?

Beta software means a test version, One that a software company feels comfortable sharing with others, but that they’d like feedback on and users to try out. The app is very stable and fully-featured, but still, has more things to finish before Macphun is ready to ship.

If you’re a Windows user, they’d like you to use the app for free and give them feedback. This is a public beta, which means anyone can join. The for sale software is expected in the Fall of 2017.

“We are thrilled to release our first PC product today and give photography enthusiasts around the world the first taste of our best-selling Mac product,” said Kevin La Rue, Vice-President at Macphun. “By test-driving Luminar for Windows, beta testers can help shape our software and make the final release a perfect fit for everyone.”

What Do You Get?

Luminar is a powerful photo editor that’s easy to use. Luminar also works in non-destructive fashion (if you save in their native file format). Luminar includes over 300 robust tools for fixing, editing and perfecting a photo.

The public beta matches some of the most important features of Luminar. This includes thew new Accent AI Filter, powered by artificial intelligence technology. The filter quickly enhances images performing a dozen of corrections automatically that you can refine with a single slider. This is a substitute for dozens of traditional controls like shadows, highlights, contrast, tone, saturation, exposure, details and many others.

Some features from the Mac version of Luminar remain in development for the Windows platform: workspaces, plug-in integration, object removal, noise reduction, and others. As these are completed, the public beta will be updated regularly leading to a full cross-platform release late in 2017.

What’s Included

Here’s what is included:

Adaptive user interface – Like the Mac version, the software adapts to the skill level and preferences of the photographer.

– Like the Mac version, the software adapts to the skill level and preferences of the photographer. One-click presets – Over 50 pre-defined styles for every photography genre.

– Over 50 pre-defined styles for every photography genre. Photo Editing Filters – Over 40 custom filters, each and easy-to-use controls for correcting, enhancing and stylizing images.

– Over 40 custom filters, each and easy-to-use controls for correcting, enhancing and stylizing images. RAW file conversion – Support for the latest RAW file libraries.

– Support for the latest RAW file libraries. Non-destructive workflow – Just use the native file format to save an editable file for the future

System Specs

In order to use the application, here are the recommended system requirements:

Windows 10

Core i5 2.2 or better

8GB RAM

1GB GPU RAM

Hard Drive with 20+GB free space.

You can get the download here.