Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Francesco Cimato “Night River”



A real stunner from our Photographer of the Day, Francesco Cimato. Francesco has done an amazing job of creating an image that shows the magic of the time between day and night. From the gorgeous colors in the sky to the river winding below in the fading light, just a feast for the eyes as they travel through the scene. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

