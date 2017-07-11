Photographer of the Day: DewFrame

Category: Beauty
Photographer: DewFrame “Каданс для цветов” or “Cadence for Flowers
“Cadence for Flower” by Russian photographer DewFrame is a quiet offering. Props-floral headband and folded sheet music are the outward signs for the photograph’s name. The model’s expression reminds of easy concentration on music either in the room or in her head. The styling of her simple top whose color compliments the swirling background completes the composition.
