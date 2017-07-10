Portrait Retouch Tutorial with ACDSee Ultimate 10

Editor’s Note: For Window’s users looking for an all-in-one digital asset manager, RAW photo editor with layers, ACDSee Ultimate 10 offers a solution. We invite you to check out a free trial of their application
In this tutorial you’ll learn strategies to retouch portraits for a natural look. The software used is ACDSee Ultimate, be sure to give the trial a test for Windows or the beta for Mac.
