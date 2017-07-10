Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photographer of the Day: Stephen Holmes

0

Category: Travel

Photographer: Stephen Holmes “Super Hero”

As we travel near or far from home, it is important to look for special moments to photograph. Photographer of the Day Stephen Homes has captured one such poignant moment in his image of a little boy dressed as a super hero. The details are what makes the image, as well as the photographer’s use of shadow and light. The eyes behind goggles looking out, the untied shoe lace, the brick wall the boy sits on and even the smoke….every element works together to create the scene.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Google+ here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

Latest posts by Susan Kanfer (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts