Sigma makes lenses that constantly garner great reviews. Then there’s the 200mm to 500mm f/2.8 green 35 pound, $25,999.00 behemoth affectionately nicknamed the “Bigma.” Check out these reviews from Amazon.com.
Amazon Customer Reviews
TOP 100 REVIEWER on March 7, 2016
Style: Canon DSLR Cameras
A co-worker has one of those camera lens coffee mugs and is always yammering on about how it shows how much he’s into photography. So I got this, removed the optics, and turned it into a significantly bigger mug and shut my co-worker up. $25,000 well spent.
on April 21, 2017
I bought one of these to impress my fellow camera club friends. It’s very heavy and large, but it’s worth it since it’s so impressive looking. Sometimes I also attach it to the back of my car so that people on the interstate think that my car is rocket powered. Super buy!
on November 29, 2016
I love this lens. When I am not taking photos of people in Asia from by backyard, I rent it as an apartment to a small family. They enjoy the spacious cavern inside the lens and generally do not mind leaving on the rare occasions when I need to compete with the Hubble space telescope. A great investment!
on August 19, 2016
I accidentally pointed this into the sun while trying to wrestle it onto a tripod, and my 5d Mk III instantly turned to a cloud of hot vapour. Also possibly my brother Bartholomew, whom I have not seen since the incident. He was standing behind me.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Reviewing the “Bigma” - July 9, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Slawek Maloicki - July 4, 2017
- Photographer of the Week: June 26 ~ 30, 2017 - July 2, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.