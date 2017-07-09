Sunday Comics: Reviewing the “Bigma”

I love this lens. When I am not taking photos of people in Asia from by backyard, I rent it as an apartment to a small family. They enjoy the spacious cavern inside the lens and generally do not mind leaving on the rare occasions when I need to compete with the Hubble space telescope. A great investment!

4.0 out of 5 stars Use caution Style: Nikon DSLR Cameras I accidentally pointed this into the sun while trying to wrestle it onto a tripod, and my 5d Mk III instantly turned to a cloud of hot vapour. Also possibly my brother Bartholomew, whom I have not seen since the incident. He was standing behind me.