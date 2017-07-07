Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Exit” by Pierre Pichot

Pierre’s image “Exit” is a great example of using lines, light, and shapes to draw your eye to the vanishing point in a photo. I confess, I am rarely a fan of the “off-kilter” look of purposely tilted composition, but in this case it works beautifully. The “Exit” sign creates a story, repeated by a second sign and an unknown figure in the distance. But, the story is left up to the viewer’s imagination, whether you see the figure as leaving or coming toward you. Either way it grabs your imagination, making you think about how it will play out.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

