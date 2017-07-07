Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Exit” by Pierre Pichot
Pierre’s image “Exit” is a great example of using lines, light, and shapes to draw your eye to the vanishing point in a photo. I confess, I am rarely a fan of the “off-kilter” look of purposely tilted composition, but in this case it works beautifully. The “Exit” sign creates a story, repeated by a second sign and an unknown figure in the distance. But, the story is left up to the viewer’s imagination, whether you see the figure as leaving or coming toward you. Either way it grabs your imagination, making you think about how it will play out.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group
To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, click here.
Jason Hahn
You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.
Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot - July 7, 2017
- How to Make Wildlife Photos Look Great with ACDSee Ultimate - July 5, 2017
- Rainy Day Photo Projects: Gearing up for Light Painting - June 29, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.